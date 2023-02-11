Bend Polar Plunge and 5K for Special Olympics Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Take a dive into the Deschutes River Saturday for a good cause.

The Central Oregon Polar Plunge will be taking place at Riverbend Park in Bend. The event raises money for the Special Olympics of Central Oregon. Some local law enforcement will be getting in on the cause.

But before the big plunge, you can catch the 5-K and costume contest.

There’s also going to be a puppy plunge where your dog can either plunge in the river or a kiddie pool. All participating dogs will receive a plunge bandanna. There will be free snacks for you and your pup as well.

