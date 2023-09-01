▶️ Need gear? Play It Again Sports opens in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s a new spot in Bend to buy new or used sporting goods.

Play It Again Sports is a sporting resale store with everything from baseball gear to weights. It’s meant for beginners without gear or an expert just looking for a particular item.

“inexpensive pickleball or inexpensive skis is a way for them to get into the sport. And then we also do provide new equipment so that once they’re hooked, we’re able to provide them that next level up to then, you know, take their careers further and really love the sports they try,” said Play It Again Sports General Manager Aaron Olson.

The store is located in the Bend Factory Outlets off Highway 97 just south of Powers Road.

RELATED: Anthropologie opens Old Mill store