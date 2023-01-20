Bend man assaulted by teens at Pine Nursery Park, deputies say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and another is being sought after an alleged assault on a 50-year-old Bend man at Pine Nursery Park Thursday night.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated the victim had been assaulted and the attackers had attempted to take his money.

DCSO said the victim was dropping off a family member at the park and saw multiple vehicles in which the drivers were spinning their tires and doing donuts.

The victim was approached by a male who DCSO said was threatening violence and provoking the victim to fight. The victim refused, but then was assaulted, DCSO said.

One of the assaulters restrained the victim to the point where he could not initially defend himself.

DCSO said the man was able to eventually break free and defend himself using a “leatherman style tool” — which is a multi-purpose tool similar to a Swiss Army Knife. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Responding deputies eventually located and stopped a suspect vehicle at the corner of Hamby Road and Neff Road. One suspect, 15, was taken into custody and taken to the Deschutes County Resource Center on a charge of third degree assault.

DCSO is looking for a second 15-year-old for questioning.