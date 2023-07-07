▶️ Little Did I Know: Pilot Butte Inn

by Scott Elnes

At one time, it was the top of opulence. It was the beacon of luxury in the booming mill town of Bend, Oregon. But when the mills went bust, so did the Pilot Butte Inn.

Scott Elnes went looking for its silver lining.

