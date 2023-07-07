▶️ Little Did I Know: Pilot Butte Inn

At one time, it was the top of opulence. It was the beacon of luxury in the booming mill town of Bend, Oregon. But when the mills went bust, so did the Pilot Butte Inn.
Scott Elnes went looking for its silver lining.
MORE LITTLE DID I KNOW:
Little Did I Know: Hobbit House
Little Did I Know: Vince Genna’s impact on Bend goes beyond a baseball field
Little Did I Know: The history of Central Oregon baseball
Little Did I Know: Bend wasn’t originally called Bend
Little Did I Know: Meet the Drakes — the godparents of Bend