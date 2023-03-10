▶️ Little Did I Know: Bend wasn’t originally called Bend

by Scott Elnes

If you think about it, Bend is a very unusual name for a city. If it didn’t have the reputation it does across the country, you’d probably get some strange looks from people when you tell them where you live.

But in fact, Bend was not the original name that was chosen. It wasn’t even in the top three. It took a twist of fate and the power of the United States Post Office to bring about the name that finally stuck.

