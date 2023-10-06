Bend photographer has $10,000 in camera gear stolen while mushroom hunting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here’s another good reminder to hide your valuables in your car — even if you think not that many people are going to be around.

Bend photographer Amanda Carson said she lost about $10,000 in camera equipment that was in her friend’s car Monday. She was out mushroom hunting with a friend along the McKenzie Highway near the Cold Water Cove campground pull off.

“And we went for a short walk, came back to the car, went out for another short walk. And when we came back, the passenger window had been smashed. And my camera here, as well as my purse had been stolen,” Carson said.

She didn’t have insurance on the equipment, so she’s launched a GoFundMe to try and recoup some of what she lost. Carson says she’s learned her lesson — to insure her gear and hide airbags in them.

Carson said she reported the theft to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and set up notifications on seller sites like Facebook Marketplace in case someone tries to sell her stuff.

The gear that was stolen includes: