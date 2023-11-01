▶️ Pahlisch updates Petrosa residents about future of retail marketplace

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Residents of the Petrosa development in northeast Bend were sent an update Tuesday morning about the future of a planned marketplace on the property that is now in limbo. Pahlisch says changing market conditions and rising interest rates are causing a delay.

The email comes a day after Central Oregon Daily News reported the land has been put up for sale.

The Markets at Petrosa was a big point of attraction for potential homebuyers in the community located along Butler Market Road. Pahlisch Homes took promotional signs for The Markets at Petrosa down late last summer, leading some to question if the plans were canceled. At the time, Pahlisch said the project was still on and new signs would be going up.

The new signs are “for sale” signs.

Bend City Mayor Melanie Kebler told Central Oregon Daily Monday that the land is still zoned for commercial development, but the city cannot dictate what kind of commercial gets developed. Compass Commercial is selling the land. It says a developer that buys it is able to build what it wants as long as it fits under the city’s commercial code. In its email, Pahlisch told residents it “will work to ensure the retail center is reflective of the spirit of community that exists in Petrosa.”

Here is the full email residents received Tuesday morning:

Pahlisch Homes’ vision for Petrosa has always been centered on creating a complete community with intentional places where neighbors can gather as friends—a place with paths, parks, and amenities that add to a fulfilling life for residents. These amenities include a thriving commercial area, which is part of the Petrosa Master Plan in the City of Bend Development Code 2.7.3900.







The commercial-zoned parcels have been for sale for several years in our quest to build this area to its highest and best use. This search is taking longer than we had hoped due to changing market conditions and rising interest rates, but our commitment to the area has not changed.







We look forward to the future of these commercial sites and the vibrancy they will bring to the Petrosa neighborhood. While working with potential commercial developers, Pahlisch Homes retains architectural oversight and will work to ensure the retail center is reflective of the spirit of community that exists in Petrosa.







This summer, Petrosa celebrated the completion of a 4-acre central park, private pool, fitness facilities, and community clubhouse. Opening these amenities realized the vision Pahlisch Homes’ has had for Petrosa since the earliest days of community planning. Construction on phase 5 proceeded all summer, and new homes are expected to be for sale this winter. The sales of homes add to the desirability of the Petrosa commercial area for retail businesses.







It is exciting to see hundreds of families enjoying the dream Pahlisch Homes has for Petrosa, which was part of the 2016 UGB expansion for the City of Bend. While the development of new communities is a long process, the future is bright at Petrosa, and we look forward to realizing the vision we have for northeast Bend.