Petrosa commercial development in Bend still happening, Pahlisch says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pahlisch Homes says it is still planning to build a commercial element at a growing residential and retail development in northeast Bend.

Homes and apartments have been sprouting up for the past two years at Petrosa, located along Butler Market Road and Deschutes Market Road. And for nearly all that time, there have been signs promoting shopping at Petrosa.

Recently, those signs came down but there have been no indications that retail construction has begun. That prompted a social media post by someone in Bend asking if the retail part had been canceled.

Pahlisch confirmed to Central Oregon Daily News Friday that the project is still on.