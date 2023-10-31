by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Plans for a highly anticipated marketplace with retail, restaurants and a grocery store in the Petrosa Community in northeast Bend may now be in limbo. The owner of the land, Pahlisch Homes, has listed it for sale.

The Markets at Petrosa was a big point of attraction for potential homebuyers in the community located along Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road.

Neighbors in the community have concerns.

“It was just very quiet how it was all done. We were never given any heads up that this could change. It was all sold that this was a ‘done deal’ you know. ‘Keep waiting and it will come,'” neighbor Zac Ludington said.

Pahlisch Homes took promotional signs for The Markets at Petrosa down late last summer, leading some to question if the plans were canceled.

Pahlisch confirmed to Central Oregon Daily News at the time that the project was still on via email:

“The recent removal of on-site signage at Petrosa is a normal course of business, and new signs will be installed. This area remains slated for commercial development per the Petrosa Master Plan in the City of Bend Development Code 2.7.3900. Pahlisch Homes remains committed and excited about the future of these sites.”

Since then, a for sale sign has gone up.

“I anticipated a different sign touting the new market place, not that it was for sale,” neighbor George Schott said. Bend City Mayor Melanie Kebler said the land is still zoned for commercial development, but the city cannot dictate what kind of commercial gets developed.

“It’s deceptive. I think as an owner, I would expect Pahlisch to come out and have a question and answer with all of the residents,” Schott said.

Compass Commercial is selling the land. They say a developer that buys it is able to build what it wants as long as it fits under the city’s commercial code.