▶️ Bend 4th of July Pet Parade returns after 2-year hiatus

Pet owners took to the streets of Bend Monday to celebrate America’s independence with their furry friends.

The Bend Pet Parade returned after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade took on a new route, staring at Harmon Park, looping through downtown and ending at Drake Park.

This dog and pony (and cat and reptile) show goes all the way back to the 1930s.

Later, people gathered for what is perhaps Bend’s largest unofficial holiday event: The Freedom Ride.

The bike tour kicked off at Pioneer Park and went downtown. It is not formally organized and has no set route.

However, it traditionally wanders the area for an hour or so.