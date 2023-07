by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann captured the sights and sounds of the day.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: More cops, fewer bikes after Bend PD crack down on ‘Freedom Ride’

RELATED: Redmond 4th of July parade celebrates a Salute to Service

RELATED: Sisters Rumble on the Runway brings planes, classic cars and pancakes