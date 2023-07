by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Pet express celebrated 30 years of business with fun for people and pups on Sunday afternoon.

The supply store held a parking lot barbeque, complete with swag bags and a raffle.

All donations and money from the raffle were donated to Street Dog Hero, Embers Bunny Rescue, HUNAH, and Companion Animal Medical Project.

