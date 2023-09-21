Pedestrian dies after being hit in Bend intersection

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Bend last week.

Bend Police say it happened around 9:55 a.m. at NW York Drive and NW Charbonneau Street.

The victim, identified by police as an elderly man, was crossing York northbound when the vehicle hit him. The crosswalk was not marked.

Police say the driver did not see the man before hitting him and that the sun was apparently a factor. The driver remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Charles where he later died.

The driver was cited for Failure to stop and remain stopped for pedestrian.

Police say it will be up the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are filed.