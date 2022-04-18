Bend PD warns of phone scammer claiming to be law enforcement

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend PD warned the community on Monday about a phone scam in the area.

Over the weekend, they received several calls about someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

The caller asked for payment for bail or bond needs via Apple Pay.

“The Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Oregon will never contact people over the phone for payment,” the department said in a Facebook post.

They say to call the non-emergency police line at (541) 693-6911 if you receive such a call.

So-called ‘Imposter’ scams are some of the most common types of phone scams in the United States, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

For more information, visit their Phone Scam page at https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/phone-scams.