Bend PD: Transient woman arrested after stealing SUV on 2nd St.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A transient woman was arrested Tuesday after Bend Police say she stole an SUV while a new key fob was being made for the vehicle.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said officers were dispatched to 204 NE Franklin around 3:30 after someone reported their Ford Explorer was stolen.

Burleigh said the SUV was at Bend Lock and Safe having the new key fob programmed when the theft happened.

Officers checked video surveillance and found a woman come out of a tent, get into the Explorer and drive away.

The keys were in the SUV at the time, Burleigh said.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Alyssa Valine Wymann, out to other officers in the area.

Around 4:15, an officer found the suspect at the corner of NE 3rd Street and NE Irving.

She was contacted by police and found to have the key fob for the SUV; the vehicle was later found in an alley in the 1100 block of NE 6th St. and returned to the owner.

Burleigh said she also had some items stolen from inside the Explorer.

She was arrested and jailed for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.