Bend PD staff member arrested for DUII in Parkway crash

A non-sworn Bend Police Department staff member was arrested for DUII following a car crash on the Bend Parkway Friday.

Jamie Caron-Clarkson, 45, along with two passengers collided with a 25-year-old Bend man while driving southbound on the Parkway at around 11 p.m.

Caron-Clarkson was believed to be impaired at the time of the accident and police immediately turned over the investigation to the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

She was arrested following the DUII investigation after being taken to St. Charles in Bend.

The crash is still being investigated by the Oregon State Police.

An internal affairs investigation will find whether Caron-Clarkson violated policies of the Bend Police Department.

According to a department spokeswoman, Caron-Clarkson is a Program Specialist Lead – Records & Evidence.