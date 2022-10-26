▶️ Bend PD to partner with St. Charles for drug take-back event on Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department and St. Charles will hold a drive-thru drug take back event in front of the department’s headquarters next Saturday, Oct. 29.

The goal is to get medications out of homes and keep them from polluting the environment.

Drugs like liquids, pills, patches or over the counter medications will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The department is located at 555 NE 15th Street.

Visitors are welcome to drive through the parking lot and drop off medications to Bend Police officers from their car windows.

Officers will them give them to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to dispose of safely.

Representatives from St. Charles pharmacy will also be on-site to answer questions.

During a similar event in April, Bend Police collected about 300 pounds of prescription drugs.

In 2021, St. Charles collected 427 pounds of medication from more than 300 community members.

In a release on Wednesday, the hospital assured the public that no questions would be asked when drugs are dropped off.