Bend PD review determines 2nd Street area qualifies as ‘unsafe campsite’

by Central Oregon Daily News

A Bend Police Department assessment has determined the homeless camp area on 2nd Street qualifies as an “unsafe campsite” and a decision on what to do about the situation is expected in the coming days.

Chief Mike Krantz submitted a report to City Manager Eric King Monday night after numerous community complaints sparked an assessment of the area.

The area includes NE 2nd Street from Franklin north to NE Greenwood Avenue including Greeley, Hawthorne and Irving streets from 1st to 3rd.

Tents line and spill into the street and block sidewalks in the area, which isn’t too far from Emerson Avenue, where the city cleared out a homeless camp deemed unsafe last summer.

The police chief said as of last week there were 25 structures erected in the right of ways and “clearly block access to public rights-of-ways, including sidewalks.”

Krantz’s report also said there have been more than 250 police calls to that area over the last 90 days, which was “not typical for other similarly measured geographic areas within the City of Bend.”

Additionally, officers responded to the area 14 times just in the last week for issues ranging from trespass, mental health, theft and disputes. Two arrests were made during that time.

The police calls were among 18 measurements the city uses to determine whether a campsite is an “unsafe campsite.”

The criteria for the measurement include whether the camp is encroaching on lanes of travel, increasing amounts of debris and trash in the right-of-way, amount and seriousness of crime in the area, interactions and altercations with other in the area.

Those measurements are valued 1 through 5 (low to high) and 13 of the measurements were valued at 5 or “highest community safety concern,” according to Krantz’s report.

“Based on the assessment of the area, this geographic area meets the conditions identified in City of Bend Admin Rule 2021-001 as an unsafe campsite,” Krantz’s report concludes.

Joshua Romero, the city’s assistant communications director, said the city manager is reviewing the assessment and likely will make a decision this week on whether to declare the camp unsafe.

“That decision will lead to further assessment of the next steps for the area and what actions, if any, the City will take,” he said.

If the area is deemed unsafe, the city can begin the steps to clear the camp and evict its tenants.

You can see Krantz’s full report here: