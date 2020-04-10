Bend PD report shows 911 calls up, ‘force responses’ down in 2019

Bend Police officers last year arrested 4,250 people and used force during 76 of those arrests, according to a report released Thursday by the department.

Of those force response calls, more than half involved someone intoxicated, suicidal or with mental health issues.

The report showed that officers responded to about 98,000 calls for service and “reasonable force” was required 74 times against 76 subjects – or once every 1,342 calls.

“When a force response was applied, Bend Police Department officers typically used lower levels of force such as physical control techniques,” the report said. “As a result, suspects were often uninjured or minimally injured.”

The department credits the numbers to a focus on crisis intervention techniques that allow officers to “implement creative, flexible responses toward crisis intervention.”

“The Bend Police Department focuses on providing the best training available to our officers, using innovative safety devices like “wrap safety restraints” to safely subdue and transport combative suspects, which we believe these tools and training have helped in reducing our force responses,” Lt. Juli McConkey said in a release. “The majority of patrol officers have received Crisis Intervention Training, which focuses on skills and techniques with people who are in crisis, who may have a behavioral health issue or a co-occurring drug/alcohol addiction.”

Additional findings by the report:

911 calls were up 5.6%

Force response incidents declined 28.3%

Mental health crisis calls increased 12.6%

Arrests were down 0.9%

View the full report below: