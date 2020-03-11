Bend PD releases names of officers involved in shooting of woman after chase near Brothers

The Bend Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a shooting Monday that left a Bend woman seriously injured after a pursuit and traffic stop that ended near Brothers.

The agency members are Sgt. Thomas Russell and officers Tim Williams and Victor Umnitz.

The incident started around 3 a.m. Monday when an officer at St. Charles on an unrelated incident was flagged down by hospital security to help with a woman in front of the ER who was acting erratically and had blood on her, Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said.

As officers tried to contact the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Danielle Nichole Bower, she drove her white Dodge Caravan over curbs, across landscaping and through grass to elude officers, McConkey said. Officers then chased Bower through Bend, east on to Highway 20 towards Brothers.

McConkey said Bower’s van left the road and came to a stop a couple miles west of Brothers. Details from this point haven’t been released, but when officers tried to contact and arrest Bowers, they fired their weapons and she was injured.

The officers have all been placed on administrative leave.

“This assignment to administrative leave is not an indication of wrong doing, but rather to be maintained compliance with department policy and in accordance with the Deschutes County Deadly Force Plan,” McConkey said.

Russell is assigned to the patrol division and a 13-year-veteran with Bend Police; Williams is in the patrol division and a 3-year-veteran of the department while Umniz is a 15-year-veteran with the department, currently assigned as a Police K-9 handler. All three are veterans and have numerous law enforcement commendations.

Bower is employed at Five Talent in Bend serving as Manager of Partnerships responsible for all the technology partners that work with the software and web developer.

Central Oregon Daily News is speaking with District Attorney John Hummel this afternoon and will update this story as warranted.