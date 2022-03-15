Bend PD: Man arrested on burglary, meth charges after business break-ins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested on burglary and drug charges Wednesday night after police say he broke into a couple of businesses.

Sgt. Rob Emerson said officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Brinson Blvd. around 8 p.m.

Someone called after hearing an alarm from their neighboring business and saw a man running from an open door.

Emerson said police also received an alarm call from the business itself.

The suspect was seen running east on Brinson toward 18th street. Officers deployed a drone and K-9 Kim to track the man.

They learned the suspect tried to go into two other businesses but was scared away by alarms when he was able to open the door, Emerson said.

The drone pilot soon found the suspect hiding in and around the canal southwest of the business where Kim was tracking to.

Emerson said the man ran and tried to change his appearance by removing clothes, but he was contained by officers and Kim.

Christoper M. Heath, 42, was arrested without incident and found with nearly 10 grams of meth.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on two counts of attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance.