Bend PD: Man arrested after stabbing, badly injuring his 63-year-old mom

A Bend man was arrested Monday night after police say he repeatedly stabbed his 63-year-old mom.

Lt. Bob Jones said the incident happened around 5 p.m when officers responded to a home in the 1600 Block of NE Meerkat Ave. in Bend.

Officers found the woman with stab wounds on her side and back.

Jones said officers learned the woman had been stabbed several times by her 30-year-old Son, Cody Mesier, who was still at the home. Officers took him into custody without incident.

The woman was taken to St. Charles in Bend with life-threatening injuries, Jones said.

Mesier was taken to St. Charles in Bend for an evaluation and is facing charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.