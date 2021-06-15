Bend PD: Man arrested after sex assault of teen in fitness center parking lot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Monday night after police say he sexually assaulted a teenager in the parking lot of Juniper Swim & Fitness.

Sgt. Wes Murphy said John T. Maguire Jr. 56, was charged with four counts of third-degree sex abuse of someone under 18 and four counts of harassment.

He was wanted in Douglas County for a felony driving offense as well.

Murphy said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Juniper employee called 911 saying a 16-year-old girl reported she had been assaulted outside in the parking lot on the south side of the facility off Franklin Ave.

Officers arrived to learn the victim had been walking to her car when Maguire Jr. approached her.

Murphy said Maguire Jr. started talking to the victim, sharing personal information and tried to hug her.

The girl fought back and tried to push Maguire Jr. away but he then touched her and kissed her.

Murphy said the girl continued to fight back until Maguire Jr. stopped the assault and left the area.

The girl was able to recall very specific details of the suspect’s clothing and statements he made to her, which allowed officers to find and arrest Maguire Jr. at his home near the facility.

The Bend Police Department would like to thank the staff at Juniper Swim and Fitness and the employees of the Bend Parks and Recreation District for their assistance and their commitment to the safety of their patrons and community members of Bend.

“We don’t see these type of things, thankfully, in our city,” said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey. “But if somebody does become a victim of such a crime like this, report it right away. Oftentimes we see people not reporting crimes and putting crimes and putting it on social media, and we’re playing catch up. It’s not helpful at all.”

Later Tuesday, Bend Parks and Recreation Executive Director Don Horton issued a statement saying, in part, security changes will be made at the facility.

“The bravery, clarity of thinking and courage to report was extraordinary, allowing a quick response that led to the apprehension of the person responsible. We appreciate the Bend Police Department action and partnership to make our community safer,” he said.

“In response to the incident, we are increasing our security presence at Juniper Park while patrons and staff are on-site at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in evening hours. We are also working closely with partners to encourage safety protocols such as walking together to the parking areas.

“This is an unfortunate incident that does not reflect the typical experience in our parks or recreation facilities.”