Bend PD make 2 arrests in tools, trailer thefts

Two transients were arrested on Tuesday on a series of theft charges after Bend Police said they stole tools and a cargo trailer from a construction site.

A caller reported seeing two people standing outside a dumpster in the area of 20600 Grandview Drive in Bend, and they had bolt cutters.

They said a log splitter was also in the dumpster area and they believed the log splitter was stolen.

When Bend PD responded, officers said they located 31-year-old Michael Delucia.

The investigation found that Delucia and Brent Hermanns had stolen a log splitter from Lowe’s earlier in the morning.

Both Delucia and Hermanns were identified through video surveillance.

Delucia and Hermanns were found to be associated with a travel trailer parked on Hunnel Road.

During the investigation regarding the stolen log splitter, officers found evidence that connected Hermanns to a recovered cargo trailer that was stolen from around a construction site in the 600 block of NW York between February 28th and March 1st.

During the theft investigation on NW York on March 1st, it was reported around $15,000 dollars of tools were stolen from the construction site.

Other items stolen from the construction site were found inside and around the travel trailer on Hunnel Road.

The stolen cargo trailer was previously recovered on Forrest Service Road 41 on March 1st with the stolen tools inside of it.

Hermanns was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was lodged for Theft I, Aggravated Theft I, Burglary II, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief III and Possession of Burglary Tools and Probation Violation.

Delucia was arrested for Theft II and Criminal Mischief II. He was issued a citation to appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court on the listed charges.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident. Further arrests could follow based on the information received.