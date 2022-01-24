Bend PD conducts 7 traffic stops during impromptu safety detail

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend police officers issued several traffic citations during an impromptu safety enforcement detail on Sunday.

Four officers carried out seven traffic stops between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on NE 3rd St. and the North Parkway near Empire Ave.

Citations included driving 80 mph in a 45-mph zone and operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone.

The Bend Police Department would like to remind drivers to follow the speed limit, avoid distracted driving, and to wear seat belts in order to arrive safely at their destination and enjoy the warm weather.