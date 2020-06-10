Bend PD Chief: Department already shifting funds to socially-impactful programs

As protests continue across the country over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, cries to “defund” the police grow louder.

Bend Police Chief Jim Porter doesn’t believe the answer is to get rid of city police departments. That tactic, he said, won’t work.

“What I think is a more accurate narrative is we need to redirect funding from law enforcement associated actions and programs to non-law enforcement associated, which are actually community impactful, with the hopes that if communities can take care of their own problems, we won’t need so much money on the law enforcement side,” Porter said. “And, the past four years, we’ve focused heavily on that.”

