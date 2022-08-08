Seen them? Shoplifters take $20,000 in goods from Bend Sunglass Hut, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people robbed a Sunglass Hut in the Old Mill District on Sunday morning, Bend Police said, getting away with multiple pairs of high-end sunglasses.

Bend Police were sent to the store at 450 SW Powerhouse Drive at around 11 a.m.

Police said an investigation revealed that three people — one man and two women — had come in to the store and started taking sunglasses off the shelves and putting them in bags.

RELATED: DCSO: Trailhead theft suspects caught with guns, drugs, replica police gear

RELATED: Bend man arrested after stabbing near emergency shelter

They continued to take the items even after being confronted by a store employee. Police say they left with around $20,000 in stolen merchandise.

Police obtained security camera photos of the suspects and the car they used to escape.

The car was a gray Hyundai, possibly a Sonata, with tinted windows and no license plates. There was damage on the driver’s side of the car.

They ask that if you see the people in the photos, that you call the non-emergency dispatch center at 541-693-6911.

The suspects face charges of Aggravated Theft I and Burglary II if they are found.