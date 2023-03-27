Bend PD arrests suspect after warning NE Bend residents to lock doors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department sent an alert to many living in NE Bend Sunday evening, warning them to stay inside and lock their doors due to a potentially armed suspect in the area.

The alert sent at 5:50 p.m. described the suspect as wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and gray shoes. Police said he was thought to be armed “after a dispute.”

Alerts sent via email referred to the area of Empire Ave. and NE 27th St.

A second alert, sent out at 7:11 p.m., said that Bend PD had found the suspect and that he was in police custody.

“You may resume normal activity in your area,” the alert read.

Central Oregon Daily News has reached out to Bend PD for further information and will update this story as it becomes available.