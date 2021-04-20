Bend PD and K9 Ladybug arrest Bend man for possession of heroin and meth

Bend Police made an arrest Saturday night with the help of K9 “Ladybug”.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said 36-year-old Lee Eston Hyatt was arrested around 9:45 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance with more than 23 grams of meth and more than 23 grams of heroin.

An officer with the Bend Police Department saw an individual they recognized as Hyatt, then found he had an active warrant for his arrest.

When the officer made contact with Hyatt, he was taken into custody without incident.

Bend Police officer Rob Penncock and his K9 partner “Ladybug” arrived to assist with the investigation located in the parking lot of 1900 NE 3rd Street.

“Ladybug” alerted to the odor of controlled substances in the 2002 Jeep Cherokee Hyatt was located in; that’s where officers found the meth and heroin.

Hyatt was transported to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was lodged on his Parole Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin (Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (Felony).