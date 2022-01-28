Bend PD and K-9 “Ladybug” arrest Bend man on drug charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Thursday on drug charges with the help of K-9 “Ladybug,” according to Lt. Bob Jones.

Jones said a Bend Police officer pulled over a green Suburban near Hunnell Road and Highway 97 around 3:06 p.m.

The driver pulled into the Lowes parking lot, where he gave the officer a fake name and attempted to run away on foot, Jones said.

The officer stopped the man, and identified him as 55-year-old Jeffry Dale Williams Sr.

Williams had multiple arrest warrants.

Bend Police K-9 “Ladybug” helped officers find over a quarter pound of meth, over half an ounce of heroin, a loaded handgun, $359 in cash, and stolen property in Williams’ SUV.

Williams Sr. was taken to jail and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony possession of heroin-fentanyl and methamphetamine, attempted delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, two counts unlawful possession of a firearm, giving false information to a police officer, and for three in-state warrants.