Bend PD: 2 injured after argument leads to struggle over knife

Two people were injured early Friday morning after an argument about their living arrangement led to a struggle over a knife, Bend Police said.

Officers were initially dispatched to a verbal dispute at a home on Lora Lane earlier in the night, but left the scene after determining no crimes had occurred.

Later, around 2 a.m., officers returned and found 26-year-old Stevi Dougherty with a severe cut on her lower arm, Sgt. Rob Emerson said. Officers applied a tourniquet until medics could arrive and take her to St. Charles.

Adam Forbes, 27, also had a cut on his hand.

Bend Police learned Forbes and Dougherty live at the home with Dougherty’s brother, Augustus and his significant other, Krysten Hiegel.

The group was arguing over the living arrangements, Emerson said.

The dispute escalated to the point where a struggle ensued over a knife between Forbes and Augustus, causing injuries to Forbes’ hand, Emerson said.

During the struggle, Stevi was struck with the knife, causing substantial injuries to her lower arm.

Officers are still investigating the incident and haven’t made any decisions on charges. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the argument.

Forbes was treated at St.Charles and released for his injuries. Dougherty’s status is unclear.