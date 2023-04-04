▶️ Final week for ice at The Pavilion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This is the last full week of ice season at The Pavilion in Bend. But there’s lots to do before it ends if you need to get in one last skate.

“We just have a lot of open skate this week. We kind of have a morning, midday and evening open skate all week long. A few extra pick up hockey sessions, one extra freestyle session on the Saturday. And then again the Bend Ice Figure Skating show is kind of the big end of the season,” said Claire Gordon, Pavilion Center Supervisor.

Once the season ends on Saturday, The Pavilion will melt all the ice to have the rink ready for rollerblading by April 18.

You can find a full schedule of the remaining ice season events at this link.