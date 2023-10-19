Pavilion ice season delayed due to warm weather

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ice season at The Pavilion in Bend will be starting a little later this year.

The facility posted on Facebook that the season won’t start until Oct. 28.

Blame the weather.

“The warm weather is simply not conducive to quality ice-building and it’s very important for the entire season that the ice be created just right,” The Pavilion wrote.

People who have signed up for programs running Oct. 23-27 are asked to check their email for updates.

