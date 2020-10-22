Bend Pavilion begins laying down ice for winter sports season

Overnight temps are getting downright chilly – into the teens over the weekend.

So it’s the perfect opportunity for Bend Parks and Rec to start laying down the ice at The Pavilion.

The process begins Thursday with the first layers of ice.

“We’re going to start out with the hoses – we put down six to eight layers with the hose,” said Pavilion Supervisor Kevin Collier. “We build up enough that we can put the Zamboni on it and then we end up doing the rest with the Zamboni.”

Public skating gets going on Nov. 2nd, but you can start reserving skating times next week.