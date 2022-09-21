Bend woman killed after being hit by SUV on parkway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman who was reportedly standing in the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning was killed after being hit by an SUV.

Bend Police say the woman, 43-year-old Jennifer Lin Bell, was hit just after midnight in the northbound lanes of U.S. 97 south of the Empire Avenue exit.

She was hit by a 2017 black Mazda CX-5 driven by a Portland man. Police say the driver called police after the crash. He reportedly cooperated with the investigation and police determined that neither speed nor intoxication were factors in the crash.

Two other callers to police indicated the woman had been standing in the roadway before the collision.

