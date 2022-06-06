by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police will have extra patrols out for the next couple of weeks on the Bend Parkway. The city says there has been an increase in people speeding and driving dangerously.

At least two additional officers will be patrolling the Parkway between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on weekdays starting Tuesday and 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekends. The increased patrols will continue through June 20.

“The goal of this detail is to reduce speeds, injuries and crashes and to remind people of the risks of speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors,” the city said in a statement.

The extra patrols are in addition to those police officers already enforcing the roads.

There have been at least 206 collisions on the Bend Parkway in the past to years, the city said. That includes fatal crashes that involved speeding and crossing over the median.

The city reminds drivers that the Parkway speed limit is 45 miles per hour and that it is not a freeway. The Parkway includes short onramps, intersections and traffic lights, plus crosswalks in the southern part of Bend.

Drivers are also reminded to move over when they see emergency vehicles pulled to the side of the road. If you can’t change lanes safely, slow down and give as much room as possible.

