Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII.

Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m. on Highway 97 near Reed Lane, just north of the Powers Road interchange.

Police say a 1995 Honda Civic driven by Cody Dupont, 37, of Bend was headed southbound on the Parkway at an estimated 75 mph when he hit a southbound 2004 Toyota Sequoia driven by a 17-year-old from Bend.

Dupont then lost control and crossed the median into the northbound lanes, police said. He struck a northbound 2022 Subaru Outback driven by 56-year-old Gregory Canfield of Bend.

Bend Police attempted CPR on Dupont, but he died at the scene. They say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash as well as the excessive speed.

Police say Canfield, the Outback driver, had minor injuries and refused medical treatment. But police said he was found to be impaired and was arrested for suspicion of DUII – controlled substance. He was taken to Deschutes County Jail.

The 17-year-old was not hurt.

