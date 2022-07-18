▶️ Bend Park and Rec job fair Tuesday seeks swimming, childcare help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District is holding a job fair for several positions on Tuesday, with job offers made on the spot.

“We are looking for people for our after school care program. Also for other recreation programs and in aquatics. We have continued to make some good progress with hiring lifeguards and swim instructors, but we can always use more,” said BPRD spokesperson Julie Brown.

Openings include:

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader – part-time

Lifeguard – part-time

Swim Instructor – part-time

Recreation Staff – part-time

Custodian – part-time

Some jobs are available for those as young as 15 years old. Others require applicants to be at least 18.

The event happens Tuesday, July 19, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Larkspur Community Center at the corner of SE 15th Street and Reed Market Road.

Applications can be filled out at the event and interviews will be conducted on-site. Lifeguard and swim instructor applicants can schedule in-water testing.

To speed up the process, interested applicants are asked to complete a one-minute Hiring Event Interest Form at www.bendparksandrec.org/hiringevent.

Benefits may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and program discounts.

“We hosted several hiring events this spring and hired dozens of new employees at those events,” John Bataclan-Wilson, BPRD Recruiting Specialist, said in a press release. “This event is focused on our afterschool child care and youth recreation position openings and we invite people to come learn what working for play means with BPRD.”