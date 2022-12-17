Bend Park and Rec looking for volunteer basketball coaches

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District is looking to fill some paid positions and is in need of some volunteer basketball coaches.

BPRD says coaches are needed for the middle school girls’ basketball league that is a partnership with Bend-La Pine School District.

Coaches are also needed for the 2023 youth basketball league for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders.

And BPRD is hiring for positions in supporting teams for practices and game days. Pay ranges from $17-$21 per hour.

RELATED: La Pine offsets referee shortage with officials mentorship program

RELATED: Local basketball referee shortage causes month-long schedule changes

Here are the specifics from BPRD.

Middle School Girls Basketball

Coaches are needed for the Middle School Girls Basketball League that is a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools. The seven-week season runs from Jan. 10 to March 2. Coaches lead practices and games on mid-week evenings. Coaches are needed for the following 12 teams:

Cascade: 6 th grade (2 teams) High Desert: 6 th grade (2 teams) and 7 th /8 th grade La Pine: 6 th grade and 7 th /8 th grade Pacific Crest: 6 th grade and 7 th /8 th grade Pilot Butte: 7 th /8 th grade Sky View: 6 th grade (2 teams)



Youth Basketball League

Coaches are also needed for the 2023 Youth Basketball League for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders. BPRD has 740 kids playing on 74 teams this season. The basketball season runs Jan. 3 to March 4. Practices are held twice weekly in the evenings with games played on Saturdays. Coaches are needed for the following 8 teams:

North Star/Ponderosa: 3 rd grade boys Highland/Seven Peaks: 3 rd grade boys Ensworth/Juniper: 3 rd grade boys Buckingham/Trinity: 3 rd grade girls Bear Creek: 5 th grade boys Elk Meadow: 5 th grade boys Jewell: 5 th grade boys Miller: 5 th grade boys



Volunteer coaches receive training and on-going support. Safety is top priority, so all coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal background check, as well as online concussion awareness training. Volunteers must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

Paid facility supervising positions

The BPRD sports department is also seeking paid staff to supervise gymnasium spaces during mid-week practices and Saturday games through the season. Pay rates are $18 to $21 per hour depending on experience and scope of duties.

The part-time employees are responsible to oversee the facility including opening/closing the gym, coordinating with school district employees if necessary and ensuring safety for volunteer coaches and participants. Employees who work on game days will also operate the score clock, supervise officials, answer questions, etc. View the BPRD jobs listings for details and how to apply.

Contact BPRD sports program coordinators Rich Ekman, rich@bendparksandrec.org or Greg Brady, greg@bendparksandrec.org for details and to volunteer or apply for paid positions.