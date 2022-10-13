Bend Park and Rec announces 3-day winter registration dates, tech upgrades

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration for winter activities from Bend Park and Recreation District will be spread out over three days. The change comes after the registration website crashed on the day fall registration began.

Here are the dates and activities for winter registration from BPRD:

Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:00 a.m.: Recreation and Enrichment Programs for January – March

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 a.m.: Swim Lessons for January – March

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 a.m.: Sports including Ice Sports for January – March and sports leagues with January – March registration deadlines: Youth Hockey League, Youth Lacrosse League, Girls Softball League, Adult Curling League, Adult Hockey Lunch League, Adult Spring Soccer League, Bitty Baseball

Winter program registration includes art classes, basketball, ice skating and more.

Registration for fall opened at 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 16. Many people were online well before that, but were already reporting issues getting to the site.

A lot of folks waited more than an hour before they finally got through. Once they did, they found the programs they wanted were already full and they were forced onto the waitlist.

BPRD apologized for the problems, saying at the time, “This is an unfortunate result of thousands of users trying to access it simultaneously.”

BPRD said it has made the following technology improvements since then:

10x increase in bandwidth.

Improving server performance to accommodate up to twice the volume of transactions per minute.

Added virtual waiting room feature to avoid overloading systems, similar to what is used for purchasing concert tickets.

Many system refinements to fix other software bottlenecks.

Dates for Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 registration have yet to be announced.