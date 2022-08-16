Bend Park and Rec website crashes as fall registration opens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People struggled to log on to the Bend Park and Recreation website Tuesday as registration opened for fall activities. Some noted that it was a repeat of their experience from previous years.

Registration opened at 6:00 a.m. for many activities that both children and adults look forward to. Registering for fall activities is also something many parents rely on as they plan activities during the school year and for school breaks.

But as early as 5:45 a.m., people said they were having difficulty logging on, as noted by their comments to BPRD on Facebook.

A visit to the BPRD website as late as 7:00 a.m. showed a spinning wheel and a “500 Internal Service Error” message. Others said they were able to log into their account only to get kicked back out.

By 7:30 a.m., people reported they had finally gotten through, but said that “everything is almost full.”

RELATED: Bend Park and Rec fall program registration Tuesday

BPRD acknowledged the issue on Facebook.

“The registration website is bogged down and we’re working to resolve it,” BPRD said in a Facebook post. “Sorry for the inconvenience. This is an unfortunate result of thousands of users trying to access it simultaneously.”

Here are just some of the comments left to BPRD on Facebook:

“Just a thought… why don’t … they have sign ups for different activities at diferent times or days so it doesn’t crash?”

“… I need to get going to work. Been trying since 5:50. So frustrating.”

“… I was logged in and got kicked out and now it says I’ve got an active sesion each time but kicks me back to login… usually once logged in it’s just slow.”

“… should we just plan on taking the day off next time.”

“There has to be a better way!!!”