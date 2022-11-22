▶️ Bend Park & Rec training program teaches students to be swim instructors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon students can learn what it takes to be a swim instructor.

Bend Park and Recreation District is searching for young people ages 12-15 to join their free Swim Instructor Aide training program.

Participants can learn what it takes to be an instructor and practice by volunteering during swim lesson sessions on weekday evenings and weekends.

Instructor aides can then apply for paid positions with BPRD once they turn 15, including as a lifeguard or a swim instructor.

Teens must attend all four training days: Dec. 6, 8, 13 and 15 from 4:45 to 6:45 pm at Larkspur Community Center.

To sign up, fill out a volunteer application at this link. For more information, contact Kim Johnson, kim@bendparksandrec.org.