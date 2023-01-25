Bend Park and Rec three-day spring registration starts Feb. 6

Registration for spring activities through Bend Park and Recreation District opens on Feb. 6. Once again, the registrations will be spread out over three days to reduce the chance of the website crash that people experienced last summer.

Here are the dates, times and programs available.

Monday, Feb. 6, 6:00 a.m.: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:00 a.m.: Swim lessons and aquatics programs.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:00 a.m.: Sports leagues including adult and youth roller hockey, adult softball and adult and boys volleyball leagues.

Descriptions and schedules will be available for preview in the Spring 2023 Online Playbook or at the registration website on Feb. 2.

BPRD also announced that summer registration for programs in mid-June through August will open March 20.

Monday, March 20, 6:00 a.m.: Recreation, enrichment and sports camps and programs including all summer camps.

Tuesday, March 21, 6:00 a.m.: Swim lessons and aquatics programs.

Wednesday, March 22, 6:00 a.m.: Sports leagues including adult cornhole, adult fall softball, adult golf, adult kickball, adult roller hockey, youth flag football, kindergarten soccer, youth soccer and middle school tennis leagues.

BPRD changed its registration system for the winter programs after receiving comments about difficulties with fall registration last year. Those changes included spreading out the registration days, adding bandwidth to the website and launching a virtual waiting room similar to ordering concert tickets. Indications from BPRD were that the process ran much smoother and those same changes will be implemented again.

