Bend Park and Rec may be reaching out to you to ask how they’re doing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District wants to hear your opinion of its work, including whether you support reducing its services to help pay for affordable housing projects.

BPRD plans to launch its Public Perception survey on Thursday, and they may be giving you a call or a text.

The district says the survey is meant to get insight from the community on parks, trail use, safety, inclusivity and more.

The telephone survey is anonymous and takes about 15 minutes BPRD said. Some people may also get a text asking them to complete an online version. Those who don’t get a call or text can take part in an online open survey from Oct. 28 – Nov. 18. More information will be available during those dates at bendparksandrec.org and on BPRD’s social media.

RELATED: Bend Park and Rec announces 3-day winter registration dates, tech upgrades

RELATED: $49 million Redmond recreation center heading to ballot; See the renderings

Questions BPRD will be asking include:

Do you feel safe when using BPRD parks, trails and facilities?

parks, trails and facilities? How would you rate BPRD ’s use of your tax dollars?

’s use of your tax dollars? Would you support BPRD waiving park development fees for affordable housing projects, even if it meant reduced park and recreation services?

waiving park development fees for affordable housing projects, even if it meant reduced park and recreation services? How can BPRD support low-income community residents and improve affordability in the community?

“Community input is integral to informing district priorities and helping us to be more effective in our mission to strengthen community vitality and foster healthy enriched lifestyles by providing exceptional park and recreation services,” Park Planner Rachel Colton said in a statement. “We are grateful for your time and input so that we may serve you better. Community engagement helps BPRD deliver the parks, trails, programs and activities you want.”

Nearly 1,000 people took part in a similar survey in 2019, BPRD said. It found that 92% were satisfied with parks and recreation services in Bend and 80% believed the district used taxpayer dollars wisely, according to the district.