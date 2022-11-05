▶️ Bend Park and Rec offering free fitness classes next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District is offering a free Fall Back into Fitness event next week.

BPRD says it will offer more than 35 no-cost fitness classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center from Nov. 7 – 13. You can find a full schedule of activities on BPRD website.

“This is a perfect time of year to visit our facilities to explore your options and develop your fitness routine,” said Alli Jorgensen, BPRD fitness supervisor, in a statement. “With everything from water workouts, yoga, Baby & Me fitness classes, Bliss dance workouts, Zumba and more, community members can find something to get them moving and keep moving as we head into winter and beyond.”

In addition to fitness classes, health screenings are also available:

Optimal Health Screenings – 15-minute health screenings provided by Therapy Works Physical Therapy. Space is limited, call (541) 382-2070 to schedule an appointment.