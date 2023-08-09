Bend Park and Rec fall registration next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District will be holding its registration for fall programs and winter sports leagues next Monday – Wednesday, Aug. 14-16.

Registration is spread out over three days to avoid backlogs and long wait times online that previously plagued the system. This new process has been in place since last winter and has mostly run smoothly.

Monday, Aug. 14, 6:00 a.m.: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs registration opens. This includes afterschool and no-school day programs, art, crafts, sports, ice skating, ice hockey programs, technology, dance, outdoors, cooking and more.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:00 a.m.: Swim lessons and aquatic programs registration opens. This includes lessons for youth and adults.

This includes lessons for youth and adults. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6:00 a.m.: Sports leagues registration opens. This includes Bitty Basketball, youth/middle school/high school basketball, adult curling, adult hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth Ultimate and youth volleyball leagues.

To learn dates and times for programs, check out the Fall 2023 Online Playlist.

People who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days are strongly encouraged to do so now at https:register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs. Any outstanding balances on accounts must be paid before registering.

Registration can also be done in-person at these locations.

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. – open at 8:00 a.m.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE 6th St. – open at 5:30 a.m.

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. – open at 6:00 a.m.

You can also contact Customer Service at (541) 389-7275 if you’re having problems registring.