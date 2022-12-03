▶️ Bend Park and Rec winter registration starts Monday with changes

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

After experiencing technical difficulties in recent seasons, the Bend Park and Recreation District hopes this time around the winter registration process will be as smooth as skating on ice.

After the website crashed during fall registration, and after receiving more than 1,200 responses from a survey asking what they can do to improve, BPRD went to work on making changes.

“The big change this year is that we’re gonna have three days of opening registrations,” Communications and Community Relations Manager for BPRD Julie Brown said. “So Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are all going to be opening days with different recreational programs that will be offered.”

In past seasons, there was only one designated day to register for all of the different programs, which led to servers overloads and webpage crashes.

“When they open up everything all at the same time, it tends to crash in the morning,” BPRD Lunch League hockey player Chris Campbell said. “When you sign up for pickup games and things like that, you don’t have a problem with it.”

Another change is the use of online waiting rooms, a method used often for concert ticket sales.

“It really is going to allow for a patron to be able to see how many people are in front of them in the line,” Brown said. “On our side of things we’re going to be able to manage the flow of people who are registering at any given time.”

Registration opens at 6 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day is for different programs:

Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:00 a.m.: Recreation/enrichment programs

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 a.m.: Swim lessons/programs

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 a.m.: Sports, ice sports and winter/spring sports leagues including adult curling, adult/youth hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth lacrosse and youth softball leagues.

You can register here.