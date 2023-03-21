Bend Park & Rec seeks dog/owner volunteers to for Canada Goose hazing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District says it’s looking for well-trained dogs and their owners to help out with Canada Goose hazing. BPRD says hazing means chasing geese out of the parks.

Dogs must be able to reliably respond to voice commands and have excellent recall when working off-leash.

BPRD says dog-owner teams will participate with a trainer before being accepted to volunteer.

Those who are interested are asked to contact Kim Johnson at kim@bendparksandrec.org.

According to the BPRD website, the district’s Canada Goose Management plan is aimed at reducing damage in parks.

The district urges the public not to feed geese or ducks, let BPRD know if you spot a goose nest.

