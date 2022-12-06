▶️ 1st day of revamped Bend Park & Rec registration appears to go smoothly

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District says so far, so good after the first day of its new three-day winter program registration system.

Sign-ups for Recreation/enrichment programs with BRPD started Monday. That’s to be followed Tuesday by the popular swimming programs and then Wednesday with sports, ice sports and winter/spring sports leagues including adult curling, adult/youth hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth lacrosse and youth softball leagues.

The portal opens at 6:00 a.m. each day.

BPRD went to the three-day system, and made updates to its website, after the site crashed during the fall registration in August.

The district said the changes seemed to help many register online in about 10 minutes.

“We had configured some of our server outputs and really optimized things and invested in some new, new resources and it worked really well today. So we’re excited for the next couple of days to see how some lessons go. And then sports leagues and ice programs,” said BPRD Recreation Business Manager Michael Egging.

Egging adds that BPRD didn’t get a lot phones calls or emails after Monday’s registration — a sign that things went smoothly compared to previous registration periods.

Spring and summer registration dates have yet to be announced.