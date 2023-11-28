▶️ Bend Park and Rec winter program registration next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Set your alarm clocks. Registration for Bend Park and Recreation District winter programs is next week. These programs run January to March.

Registration opens online at 6:00 a.m., Monday – Wednesday, Dec. 4-6. Each day is broken up into different activity categories.

Monday, December 4, 6:00 a.m.: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs open.

Tuesday, December 5, 6:00 a.m.: Swim lessons and aquatics programs open.

Wednesday, December 6, 6:00 a.m.: Winter and spring sports leagues open including adult curling, youth hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth lacrosse and youth softball leagues.

BPRD went to this staggered sign-up a year ago after repeated issues with users unable to log in due to the high demand. It includes the use of a virtual waiting room, so you can see a status bar to find out how soon you before its your turn to sign up.

The winter 2024 playbook, showing the schedule of all the activities, is expected to be released this week.

If you’re new to signing up for BPRD activities, you need to have a verified account first. That can take up to 24 hours, so be sure to create an account online ahead of time.

